Conservative firebrand and first-term Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene continued to be a thorn in the side of the far-left on Saturday, referring to leftist Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as “the little Communist from New York City”.

Taylor Greene made the remarks while speaking at President Trump’s first rally since the 2020 election which was held at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio.

“She’s not an American,” Taylor Greene told the fired-up crowd. “She doesn’t embrace our American ways,” she explained, citing the Democrats’ Communist takeover of the American economy known as the “Green New Deal”.

The crowd loved it, shouting “lock her up!” a chant usually reserved for the likes of crooked Hillary Clinton. Taylor Greene jokingly agreed with the sentiment.

Rather than reject the derogatory label, an ideology of complete government control that is responsible for over 200 million worldwide, a totalitarian system that rejects individual liberty and results in poverty, starvation, and tyranny wherever it’s been tried, Ocasio-Cortez seemed to embrace it.

“First of all, I’m taller than her,” the New York Marxist snarkily replied in a failed attempt to redirect the discussion away from Communism and towards her physical height.

First of all, I’m taller than her https://t.co/H6rXG66GJk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 27, 2021

Didnt deny being a communist tho. Interesting. — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) June 27, 2021

Many American soldiers have died fighting communism during America’s existence. Now Democrats elect them into high office. And they’re not even denying it anymore.

