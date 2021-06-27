https://www.theblaze.com/news/jamaal-bowman-defund-police-white-supremacy

Freshman Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) requested special police protection to guard his home, according to a new report. Bowman, a Democratic socialist, allegedly asked for increased police protection despite being a staunch supporter of the defund the police movement and asserting that policing is rife with “white supremacy.”

Following the storming of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, Bowman reportedly asked for an increased police presence at his home in Yonkers, New York.

“About a week after the Jan. 6th incident at the Capitol, we received a request from the Congressman’s office for increased police presence at his residence,” Yonkers Police Department Detective Lt. Dean Politopoulos told the New York Post.

“In response, our Intelligence Unit was notified of the request and the local precinct instituted what is called a directed patrol at the Congressman’s home for the next two weeks,” Politopoulos said.

Politopoulos said law enforcement has not seen anything unusual near Bowman’s home since the request for special police protection.

Bowman pleaded for extra police protection despite being a vocal supporter of the defund the police movement.

“A system this cruel and inhumane can’t be reformed. Defund the police, and defund the system that’s terrorizing our communities,” Bowman said in December 2020.

“Defund the police means defund the occupation of black bodies and the militarization of our communities,” the far-left Democrat wrote on Twitter last August.

“We need to defund the police,” Bowman said in February. “Then we need to scrutinize the ones that remain with the full force of the law.”

“We screamed defund the police so we could reallocate those resources toward something that focuses on true public health and public safety,” Bowman tweeted in April.

Former President Barack Obama, who endorsed Bowman in 2020, critiqued the “defund the police” slogan, which caused the rookie New York representative to lash out at the former president, “The problem is America’s comfort with Black death — not discomfort with slogans.”

Bowman asked for police to guard his home despite repeatedly linking police officers with white supremacy.

“We will reimagine every American institution that stands on a foundation of white supremacy. Including the police.”

“Policing has a white supremacy problem.”

“Police officers have sworn to protect and serve the institution of white supremacy, whether they know it or not. Black people are more likely to be killed by police, go to jail, stay in jail, and live in poverty within a corrupt capitalist system.”

“Too many police in our country are more concerned with protecting white supremacy than serving the communities that pay their salaries.”

“We need to impeach Trump immediately. Then we need to urgently and explicitly address white supremacy and its presence in our police forces.”

“Why was a fascist, white supremacist mob able to overwhelm Capitol Police? Do ties exist between the white supremacists who launched that attack and members of the police force?”

“What are the police defending? White supremacy or the freedom of us all?”

“White nationalism is a threat to democracy. But our white institutions — the government, police, and mainstream media — refuse to treat it as such.”

“I feel rage. I feel terror. I feel numb. We are murdered by police and civilians with impunity. What do I tell my sons? What do I tell my daughter? What do we tell our children? We must fight for the rest of our lives to end white supremacy once and for all!”

A spokeswoman for Bowman claimed that the Bowman needed police protection police at his home because he “received threats.”

“U.S. Capitol Police advised us to reach out to local authorities to request heightened patrolling of his residence until the situation was mitigated. We followed their advice,” chief of staff Sarah Iddrissu told the New York Post.

The New York Post added, “She declined to elaborate on the threats beyond saying they were of ‘varying degrees of alarm.’ Iddrissu also sidestepped inquiries about whether the Congressman’s actions were hypocritical in light of his anti-police stances.”

A recent report found that minorities do not support far-left proposals such as defunding or abolishing the police as much as progressive politicians would like you to believe.

