As part of a $1.75 million grant program to make prisons more child-friendly, the Department of Justice is encouraging applicants to submit proposals for “visitation experiences” like pizza parties, DJs, camping trips and carnivals.

The DOJ’s Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance is seeking grant applications for “construction, renovation, or upgrades of child-friendly family visiting spaces in correctional facilities, as well as for revisions of policies and practices to support child-friendly visitation experiences.”

The FY2021 Child-Friendly Family Visiting Spaces in Jails and Prisons Programs is initially spending $1.75 million on five projects, but that could be increased.

“Preserving positive family connections can yield positive societal benefits in the form of reduced recidivism, less intergenerational criminal justice system involvement, and promotion of healthy child development,” the grant solicitation states. Yet, the “environment of correctional facilities can be intimidating and detrimental to child development.”

A recent DOJ webinar offering guidance to grant applicants discussed a wide array of unconventional options that will be considered for funding — including pizza parties, DJs, and even extending visiting times through camping excursions or several-day carnival events.

"And we invite everyone to be, you know, creative, think outside of the box," said Hilary Cuthrell of the National Institute

