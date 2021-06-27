https://noqreport.com/2021/06/27/energy-choice-ron-desantis-bans-florida-cities-from-banning-fossil-fuels/

As the radical left pushes energy restrictions that force climate change hysteria onto consumers, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill preventing cities from banning fossil fuel usage. Predictably, progressives are beside themselves blaming him for destroying the world within the next five years or so when the long-predicted climate apocalypse (this latest one, at least) is supposed to take place.

The bill, SB 1128/HB 919, takes what several other states have done and goes a step further in preventing local government overreach. It covers pretty much every possible way the left can limit citizens and businesses from using fossil fuels, stating that cities “may not enact or enforce a resolution, ordinance, rule, code, policy, or take any action that restricts or prohibits or has the effect of restricting or prohibiting the types or fuel sources of energy production.”

This isn’t the only thing putting DeSantis in the news. His ban of Critical Race Theory in schools has leftists unhinged. As The Right Scoop noted, “But the Critical Race Theory thing really has them losing their minds. And one in particular is just darn HILARIOUS. It’s perfect.”

The tenets of limited-government federalism allow cities and states to make their own decisions about how they want to govern. But when those policies interfere with individuals, families, and businesses in ways that limit their liberty, it’s incumbent for other levels of government to step in. Preventing authoritarianism by cities has become a staple of the DeSantis office and these latest bills perpetuate his growing legend.

When authoritarianism strikes at the federal or state levels, it’s incumbent on counties and cities to fight for the rights of their citizens. The reverse holds true when cities strike out against the people. Ron DeSantis is protecting the rights of his constituents.

