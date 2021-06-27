http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3A677-upmSM/

Ohio GOP congressional candidate Max Miller — who is running against Rep. Anthony Gonzales (R-OH), one of several Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump — told Breitbart News on Saturday that establishment, anti-Trump Republicans “need to be purged out of office.”

“They need to be purged out of office, and that’s why I’m running,” Miller said of establishment Republicans who turned against Trump.

“I’m running strictly on the America first platform, because when you have someone that votes with [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi 38 percent of the time, you have to get them out,” the congressional candidate added.

Gonzalez, Miller’s primary opponent, was among ten Republican members who voted to impeach Trump after the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Miller went on to say Gonzales simply gave the Democrats “talking points” when he, as a Republican, voted to impeach Trump.

“He made something that was so partisan, bipartisan,” Miller said. “He just gave the Democrats talking points. So, we need to push these people out.”

Miller added that being an anti-establishment Republican means “fighting for what you actually believe in, and not going into the fold.”

“We see too many weak-kneed Republicans, or so-called Republicans, like Anthony Gonzales, who like to coddle up to the [Rep.] Liz Cheney’s [R-WY], the [Rep.] Tom Rice’s [R-SC],” Miller continued, adding that he will “represent my constituents’ interests above my own, because that’s where their tax dollars go, to send me to Washington to fight on their behalf.”

“Anthony Gonzales — he didn’t do it on illegal immigration; he didn’t do it on impeachment, and then he doubled down when he said he would vote for the January 6 commission,” he added.

Miller spoke to Breitbart News at Trump’s first rally since leaving the White House. The event was held in Wellington, Ohio, just 40 miles outside Cleveland.

During the rally, Trump, who has endorsed Miller, roasted “RINO” Gonzales, telling an amusing story about how he previously begged to be on Air Force One.

Trump said he was willing to host Gonzales, despite not knowing him very well.

“I said, ‘What the hell, he’s asking, so let him ride,’” Trump recalled, adding Gonzales repeatedly asked to ride on Air Force One with him to Ohio.

“The next time I heard his name — he was impeaching me!” Trump recalled. “It’s a character trait that is not too good. He’s a sellout. He’s a fake Republican, and a disgrace to your state. I will tell you that.”

