https://noqreport.com/2021/06/27/fauci-lied-about-email-releases-said-he-had-no-control-while-rules-revealed-he-personally-reviewed-each-one/

Share the truth

It is being reported that Tony Fauci, Joe Biden’s “chief medical officer,” lied about the nature of his incriminating emails.

Article by Ethan Huff from Natural News.

After claiming that their redaction and release was “completely out of” his “control,” Fauci was outed by the revelation that governmental rules require him to “personally” review “each one.”

As we reported, Fauci tried to play dumb during a recent episode of The New York Times podcast “Sway,” claiming that he had no involvement in how his emails were released under a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

“No, no. Well, I don’t know who redacted that,” Fauci claimed, pretending as though he had no idea why certain potentially incriminating information was blacked out in his released emails.

“When people ask for my emails, I don’t look through my emails and say, ‘Okay, I’ll give you this one and redact this.’ It’s completely out of my control.”

It turns out that the exact opposite is true, which we have come to expect from anything that Fauci says at any given time. Fauci would have had to personally review each and every email, which means that he or someone he knows redacted many of them.

The rules outlined by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) provisions that “Fauci must personally review each one of his emails before they are released,” says Judicial Watch.

HHS tried to stonewall FOIA request forcing Fauci to release emails

We also now know that HHS tried to pull a fast one on Fauci’s behalf by delaying the fulfillment of the FOIA request, that is until a federal judge ordered the corrupt federal agency to procure the emails in accordance with the law.

“In a September 21 court filing, HHS said the agency could begin producing 300 pages of responsive records to the Daily Caller News Foundation beginning on November 30, eight months after receiving the Daily Caller‘s request under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA),” reported Judicial Watch.

“The total number of responsive records is approximately 4,200, which would push off the full release of the records until at least 2022. HHS also alleged that Fauci must personally review each one of his emails before they are released.”

A separate FOIA request found that Fauci was discrediting the validity of masks a long time ago, despite the fact that he continued to push them all throughout 2020 and into 2021.

The White Coat Waste Project is also suing the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for refusing to share documents relevant to the agency’s involvement with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

“Having just filed a lawsuit against NIH for refusing to release Fauci’s damning emails and other documents related to its years-long funding of dangerous coronavirus experiments on animals by EcoHealth and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, it’s alarming that the NIH and Fauci are apparently contradicting each other on the process for reviewing materials for release to the taxpaying public,” White Coat Waste Project Vice President of Advocacy and Public Policy Justin Goodman told The National Pulse.

“Does he or doesn’t he review and approve emails before they’re released?”

According to Rutgers University professor of chemical biology Richard H. Ebright, Fauci “systematically thwarted” proper government oversight concerning the illegal gain of function research that he was funding at the WIV. This alone implicates him in a criminal conspiracy that ultimately cost millions of lives.

“So not only is Fauci a traitorous leprechaun and court jester, he is also the pathetic little wizard behind the curtain,” wrote one of our own commenters about the weasel.

More related news can be found at Pandemic.news.

Sources for this article include:

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

