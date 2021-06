http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/BQ8tpeEd_dQ/delta-flight-forced-to-abort-landing-after-drone-infiltrates-ben-gurion-672177

A Delta flight was forced to take off shortly before making a final landing after a quadcopter infiltrated into the area near Ben-Gurion Airport on Friday, KAN news reported on Sunday.

The background of the incident is unclear.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook