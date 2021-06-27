https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/27/florida-dem-and-biden-voter-jared-moskowitz-calls-out-wapo-journo-over-her-attack-on-desantis-and-fema/

Just to follow up on this post from earlier today, now even Florida Dem, Biden voter and former FEMA director in the state Jared Moskowitz is calling out the Washington Post’s Hannah Driver for suggesting that Gov. Ron DeSantis delayed activating FEMA over the Surfside condo collapse.

“As the former director in FL who voted for Biden this tweet below is 100% Malarkey,” Moskowtiz tweeted. “FEMA would have deployed the federally funded USAR teams, which are located in @MiamiDadeCounty. They were already there”:

FEMA’s mantra is “locally executed, state managed, and federal supported.” As the former director in FL who voted for Biden this tweet below is 100% Malarkey. FEMA would have deployed the federally funded USAR teams, which are located in @MiamiDadeCounty. They were already there. https://t.co/Czj0GYY9yV — Jared MASKowitz 😷 (@JaredEMoskowitz) June 28, 2021

What an awful thing for that journo to politicize when everyone is coming together in the wake of this tragedy:

First responders are making progress and @FEMA is working with @FLSERT to make sure all the families affected by the Surfside disaster are taken care of with counselors, resources, shelter, and assistance. pic.twitter.com/0e4pdj2WOf — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 27, 2021

And from FEMA Director Deanne Criswell:

After witnessing the heroic rescue efforts and meeting with partners today, I’m confident we are all doing everything we can to help the #Surfside community. @fema will continue providing resources & technical support while also helping people apply for disaster assistance. pic.twitter.com/dZt7xNkZuF — Deanne Criswell (@FEMA_Deanne) June 27, 2021

The question is at this point, why has Hannah Drier kept the tweet up?

This tweet has been up for a full day now despite @hannahdreier knowing it’s a lie, multiple receipts proving it’s a lie, and @ChristinaPushaw calling her to correct the record but Hannah refused to take the call. https://t.co/PHPXHv8Whg — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 27, 2021

