Just to follow up on this post from earlier today, now even Florida Dem, Biden voter and former FEMA director in the state Jared Moskowitz is calling out the Washington Post’s Hannah Driver for suggesting that Gov. Ron DeSantis delayed activating FEMA over the Surfside condo collapse.

“As the former director in FL who voted for Biden this tweet below is 100% Malarkey,” Moskowtiz tweeted. “FEMA would have deployed the federally funded USAR teams, which are located in @MiamiDadeCounty. They were already there”:

What an awful thing for that journo to politicize when everyone is coming together in the wake of this tragedy:

And from FEMA Director Deanne Criswell:

The question is at this point, why has Hannah Drier kept the tweet up?

***

