Allison Mack, best known for playing Chloe Sullivan on “Smallville,” is about to be sentenced for her role in recruiting and blackmailing women into joining the NXIVM sex cult.

In a letter to the court, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Mack addressed “those who have been harmed by my actions,” apologizing for what she had done.

“It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry,” she wrote.

“I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had,” she added. “I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life.”

Mack added that she would dedicate the rest of her life to undoing the harm her actions have caused.

Her attorneys argued in a memo that the actress be spared prison time because she has recognized that she “committed grievous wrongs and that she has earned her punishment.”

“That is made clear by Ms. Mack’s plea allocution, her decision to cooperate completely and fully with the government, and is further underscored in her letter to this Court as well as her efforts to demonstrate her remorse to the public generally and more specifically to those she harmed. There is thus no need to impose an additional sentence of incarceration on Ms. Mack to achieve specific deterrence,” she added.

THR reported that “Mack was arrested in 2018 and charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy.” The Daily Wire reported in 2019 that Mack pleaded guilty to manipulating women into joining the cult and becoming sex slaves for its leader, Keith Raniere.

Mack said at the time that Raniere told her to obtain “compromising information and images” for two women in order to threaten them into performing “acts of love” with Raniere.

The Associated Press reported in 2019: “Court papers allege NXIVM formed a secret society of women who were branded with Raniere’s initials and forced to have sex with him. Defense attorneys have insisted any relationship between Raniere and the alleged victims, including an unidentified actress and other women expected to testify against him at trial, was consensual.”

Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison for his crimes.

The Daily Wire previously reported on messages Mack sent to “Harry Potter” actress Emma Watson and singer Kelly Clarkson, in what appeared to be attempts to recruit them into NXIVM. As The Daily Wire reported:

For example, Mack tweeted messages to Watson on two occasions in 2016, appealing to the “Harry Potter” star’s noted feminist sensibilities. “I’m a fellow actress like yourself & involved in an amazing women’s movement I think you’d dig. I’d love to chat if you’re open,” posted Mack. Another tweet from the actress directed at Watson read, “I participate in a unique human development & women’s movement I’d love to tell you about. As a fellow actress I can relate so well to your vision and what you want to see in the world. I think we could work together. Let me know if you’re willing to chat.” Addressing Clarkson in 2013, Mack tweeted, “I heard through the grapevine that you’re a fan of Smallville. I’m a fan of yours as well! I’d love to chat sometime.”

Mack is supposed to be sentenced on June 30.

