Fox News hack Chris Wallace on Sunday suggested that it’s the Republicans who are defunding the police.

Wallace confronted GOP Rep. Jim Banks for voting against the gargantuan Covid relief bill that had nothing to do with Covid.

The bill included funding for ‘community policing’ – and Chris Wallace argued that because Banks and other GOPers voted against the bill, it’s the Republicans who are defunding the police.

“Can’t you make the argument that it’s you and Republicans who are defunding the police?” Wallace asked Banks.

Wallace ran over Banks and attacked Republicans.

Pathetic.

VIDEO:

Fox News’ Chris Wallace to Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN): “Congressman Banks, you voted against that [Rescue] package, against the $350B, just like every other Republican in the House & Senate — so can’t you make the argument that it’s you and Republicans who are defunding the police?” pic.twitter.com/mrttqMGLuG — The Recount (@therecount) June 27, 2021

Banks argued that police departments are having a hard time recruiting new officers because of attacks from Democrats.

VIDEO:

Rep. Banks’s answer, after bashing Reps. Omar and Pelosi: “You can give them more funding, and that’s good, but if they can’t recruit people to become a police officer because we’ve stigmatized one of the most honorable professions in America, than we are at a dangerous point…” pic.twitter.com/xLeI40rme4 — The Recount (@therecount) June 27, 2021

