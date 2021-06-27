https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/fox-news-not-broadcasting-trumps-speech-but-newsmax-is/

Jun 26, 2021

Fox News Channel is not broadcasting President Trump’s address in Ohio tonight. Instead, they are broadcasting “Watters World.” However, Newsmax is broadcasting the entire speech. Watch below.

