Fox News Channel is not broadcasting President Trump’s address in Ohio tonight. Instead, they are broadcasting “Watters World.” However, Newsmax is broadcasting the entire speech. Watch below.

Fox isn’t showing President Trump’s speech (again). Tune in to @Newsmax TV! https://t.co/W6SnLJCVUw — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) June 26, 2021

IN MOMENTS: Watch former President Donald Trump speak at his “Save America Rally” in Ohio on @Newsmax. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO #TrumpRally https://t.co/bV2aFJsxRV — Newsmax (@newsmax) June 26, 2021

@FoxNews What the hell is wrong with @FoxNews Why are they not covering the rally of @POTUS45 , Donald Trump….. This is totally ridiculous – not to cover Trump at his rally…..What the hell do @FoxNews want – rating like Fake News @CNN and @MSNBC – 2 loser Networks… — Barbara Jean (@barbarajdona) June 27, 2021

