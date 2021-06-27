http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/pxGlDMnCAK0/free-to-learn.php

A new organization called Free to Learn has been set up to combat “woke” education. Its mission, in part:

The Free to Learn Coalition advocates for classrooms independent of political influence. We do this by partnering with parent and community groups that are ready to take on political activism at their school. We provide tailored coaching, local support, planning, and resources to counter the unique challenges within a community.

***

While the U.S. continues to fall behind other nations in basic skills like reading, writing, math, and science, the most important decisions regarding a student’s education are being made by school administrators behind closed doors and are increasingly influenced by political activists.

***

There is also an unfortunate trend of schools changing or eliminating merit-based, accelerated learning programs. Dismantling such programs ensures that the only students who will excel long term are those who can afford a private education, tutoring, or specialized extracurricular programs. Schools should be free of curriculum and programs driven by political activists, and instead make space for children to do what they do best – learn, grow, and create.

I don’t know who is behind Free to Learn, except that its leader is a woman named Alleigh Marré, who has impressive communications experience. The organization has released several videos that target individual school districts. You can see them here. This is one:







Free to Learn is brand new, but it is soliciting input from around the country, and could be a valuable partner in the battle against political indoctrination in the schools.

