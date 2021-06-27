https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/chris-wallace-d-fox-accuses-republicans-of-defunding-police-this-is-why-i-watch-newsmax/

Before you read, I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

Fox News Channel host Chris Wallace, a registered Democrat, accused Republicans of defunding police departments across America.

Wallace called out Banks for voting against a so-called American Rescue Plan that would have provided $350 billion to law enforcement.

But the entire China Virus rescue package would have cost American taxpayers $1.9 trillion.

“Can’t you make the argument that it’s you and the Republicans who defunded the police?” Wallace asked Banks, who is the chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee.

CLICK HERE TO ORDER TODD’S BRAND NEW BOOK: “OUR DAILY BISCUIT.”

“Not at all, Chris. Let’s go back and look at the record over the last year, the comments that Democrats have made to Rashida Tlaib,” Banks replied.

Wallace interrupted and refused to let Banks finish his comment. Watch below.

“I’ve heard your point about the last year,” the longtime Democrat host said. “But you and every other Republican voted against this $350 billion.”

Fox News’ Chris Wallace to Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN): “Congressman Banks, you voted against that [Rescue] package, against the $350B, just like every other Republican in the House & Senate — so can’t you make the argument that it’s you and Republicans who are defunding the police?” pic.twitter.com/mrttqMGLuG — The Recount (@therecount) June 27, 2021

Chris Wallace claimed that Republicans…not Democrats are the ones who want to defund the police… he’s just peddling blatant lies/DNC spin at this point. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 27, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

