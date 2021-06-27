https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/police-fire-paintballs-and-tear-gas-to-break-up-gay-pride-parade-in-turkey/
Turkish riot police deployed crowd-control munitions to disperse demonstrators who participated in a banned Pride march in Istanbul, amid a crackdown on LGBTQ activism.
Twenty people, including a photojournalist, were arrested, according to media reports.
Homosexuality is legal in Turkey, but the country’s ruling party, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has grown increasingly hostile towards LGBTQ rights. Officials in the country have been wary of signing off on Pride events, citing security concerns.