FILE PHOTO: Passengers walk at the Terminal 5 departures area at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay FILE PHOTO: Passengers walk at the Terminal 5 departures area at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

June 27, 2021

(Reuters) – Germany will attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a vaccine, The Times reported https://bit.ly/35Tg3YZ on Monday.

The German chancellor wants to designate Britain as a “country of concern” because the Delta variant of the coronavirus is so widespread, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

