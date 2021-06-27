https://www.theepochtimes.com/giuliani-on-suspension-of-his-law-license-america-is-not-america-any-longer_3876064.html

Rudy Giuliani, who served as the personal attorney for former President Donald Trump, on June 24 harshly criticized the decision by the New York State Bar to revoke his law license.

“America is not America any longer. We do not live in a free state,” Giuliani said on Newsmax TV. “We live in a state that’s controlled by the Democrat Party, by [Gov. Andrew] Cuomo, by [New York City Mayor Bill] de Blasio, and the Democrats.”

“We have a double standard,” he continued. “There’s no doubt, if I was representing Hillary Clinton, I’d be their hero.”

The Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court concluded on June 24 (pdf) that Giuliani knowingly made false claims about the 2020 election and suspended his law license.

“We conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020,” the court said.

Giuliani told Newsmax that he loves practicing law and wasn’t happy about the decision. The former New York City mayor said he has been part of “some of the most bitter litigation imaginable” without the kinds of complaints that led to the suspension of his license.

Giuliani had served as Trump’s lawyer and spearheaded a legal effort after the conclusion of the Nov. 3 election alleging that Trump was fraudulently denied victory in several battleground states, including Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

As part of that effort, Giuliani spoke to lawmakers in several states, urging them to assert their constitutional power and intervene in the certification of presidential electors. None of those states ended up taking action. The U.S. Congress certified Joe Biden as the victor of the 2020 presidential election.

In a statement after the court’s decision, Giuliani’s lawyers told The Epoch Times: “We are disappointed with the Appellate Division, First Department’s decision suspending Mayor Giuliani prior to being afforded a hearing on the issues that are alleged.

“This is unprecedented as we believe that our client does not pose a present danger to the public interest. We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years.”

Trump panned the court’s decision.

“Can you believe that New York wants to strip Rudy Giuliani, a great American Patriot, of his law license because he has been fighting what has already been proven to be a Fraudulent Election?” Trump said in a statement, describing the case as a “witch hunt.”

