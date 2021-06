http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/PPBJnOLnaJ0/Great-white-shark-bite-man-swimming-California-16276525.php

A 35-year-old man was swimming off of Grey Whale Cove State Beach on the San Mateo County coast Saturday morning when he was bitten in the right leg by a 6- to 8-foot-long great white shark, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The man swam to shore and paramedics, firefighters, police officers and park employees arrived on scene about 9:15 a.m.

He was treated with advanced life support measures and transported to Stanford Hospital in serious condition, Cal Fire said.

The beach, which is located about 18 miles south of San Francisco between the communities of Pacific and Montara, was closed until further notice.

Great white sharks are native to the Pacific Ocean and are often seen off the California coast, especially in the summer.

A recent study by researchers at Oregon State found the population in Northern California is established and growing slightly. Scientists collected data from more than 2,500 hours of observation at three sites: Southeast Farallon Island, Año Nuevo Island and Tomales Point.They found,”the population of white sharks numbers about 300, and evidence suggests that the adult population showed a modest uptick in numbers” according to a statement.

While the sharks aren’t rare, attacks are. A man died after being bitten by a great white shark at Manresa State Beach in Santa Cruz County in May 2020. Before that, the last deadly shark attack in the region was in 2012.

Great white sharks can grow to 20 feet in length, weigh more than 2,000 pounds and live up to 70 years.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story stated that Grey Whale Cove State Beach is in Half Moon Bay. The beach isn’t in Half Moon Bay. It’s on the San Mateo Coast, just north of Montara, about 10 miles north of Half Moon Bay.