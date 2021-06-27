https://noqreport.com/2021/06/27/greece-raped-by-afghan-pregnant-woman-pleaded-for-help-but-three-pakistanis-passing-by-raped-her-too/

Share the truth

pregnant girl in a white dress on a background of a river. He hugs his stomach with his hands and holds a flowering branch of a spring tree. Vintage toning, focus on pregnant belly. Pregnancy planning An Afghan migrant raped a 25-year-old pregnant woman in an Athens neighbourhood, and when she begged for help from three Pakistanis passing by, they raped her, too.

The horrific incidents took place in the Agios Panteleimonas neighbourhood of Athens early on Wednesday morning and saw the victim, who is three months pregnant and has mental disability issues, raped by four migrants.

The first incident took place when she had gone to the Omonia area of Athens to get her mobile phone fixed. An Afghan migrant approached her and led her to a secluded area and raped her, Greek newspaper Proto Thema reports .

Following the sex attack, the young woman approached the Pakistani migrants for help, and the men told her to follow them. After a taxi ride to an apartment in Agios Panteleimonas, the three men took turns raping the woman. Pakistani Arrested After Multiple Rape Attempts of Underage Girls https://t.co/PFim0vmVYZ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 15, 2021 Neighbours stated that they heard the young […]

Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

