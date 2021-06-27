https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/gunman-fully-automatic-rifle-opens-fire-chicago-traffic-broad-daylight-video/

Meanwhile in the Democrat utopia of Chicago…

Dashcam video captured a gunman with a fully automatic rifle opening fire in broad daylight in Southside Chicago.

A man stuck in traffic captured the shooting on Thursday morning.

Dashcam video showed a man with an automatic rifle exit a red Nissan Altima and start shooting at another vehicle stuck in traffic on 87th near Lafayette Ave.

Meanwhile Lori Lightfoot is diverting Covid funds to ‘fight systemic racism.’

