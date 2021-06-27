https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/560347-headaches-mount-for-biden-in-spending-fight

Democrats are facing growing headaches to get their mammoth two-step infrastructure package to President BidenJoe BidenTrump hits Biden, Democrats in post-presidential return to rally stage Miami-Dade mayor: 5 dead, 156 unaccounted for as Surfside search continues White House faces calls to embrace vaccine passports MORE‘s desk, with ramped-up partisan pressure and a tense, summer slog of legislating ahead.

A bipartisan framework that gave a jolt to Biden’s dealmaking abilities is already in trouble amid fierce GOP backlash over a pledge by the president and congressional leadership that the plan has to move alongside a larger Democratic-only bill, which Biden tried to clean up on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Democrats aren’t yet unified on what a second, larger package would look like or how big it would be. And those discussions, still in the early phases, are rife with potential flashpoints as progressives worry their more centrist colleagues are going to roll them.

The pressure points from both sides puts Biden’s biggest legislative priority on shaky ground, as Democratic leaders and the White House try to get a sweeping package through an increasingly acrimonious Congress while holding the slimmest of majorities in both chambers.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerThe Innovation and Competition Act is progressive policy Infrastructure deal: Major climate win that tees up more in reconciliation bill Democrats seek to calm nervous left MORE (D-N.Y.) bluntly laid out the risk: If Democrats can’t navigate the policy and political minefields, they could end up with nothing.

“If we don’t have an agreement on both, we’re not going to have the votes for either. Plain and simple,” Schumer said.

It’s a sharp U-turn from just Thursday when Biden appeared to catch a break after weeks, if not months, of closed-door negotiations — first with GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Shelley Wellons Moore CapitoInfrastructure breakthrough marks victory for political center Infrastructure package scales down Biden climate investments Biden announces bipartisan deal on infrastructure MORE (R-W.Va.), and then with the bipartisan Senate gang.

Biden stood next to a group of 10 senators, evenly split between the two parties, announcing that they had an agreement and reminiscing about his days in the Senate when Congress used to, as he put it, “get an awful lot done.”

Shortly after that, in a boost for the Democratic-only bill, Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinBiden: ‘Not my intent’ to imply veto for bipartisan infrastructure package Sunday shows preview: Moderates, Biden reach deal on infrastructure; Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in prison Democrats blast Sinema logic on filibuster MORE (D-W.Va.)—viewed as one of the biggest hold outs on a go-it-alone package—suggested it was “inevitable” that Democrats would move forward with reconciliation, which would allow them to bypass the 60-vote legislative filibuster.

But the period of good feeling quickly got mired in Republican fury after Biden vowed that the bipartisan bill and a second Democratic-only bill had to move together. The strategy — which Biden tried to walk back on Saturday saying that it was not his “intent” to suggest he would veto the bipartisan deal— infuriated Republicans within the negotiating group.

Sens. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamBiden: ‘Not my intent’ to imply veto for bipartisan infrastructure package Overnight Finance: Republicans warn Biden over infrastructure deal | White House pushes back on criticism | Biden phones Sinema | Consumer spending flat in May, personal incomes drop GOP senators warn they could pull support for Biden deal MORE (R-S.C.) and Jerry Moran Gerald (Jerry) MoranSenate Republicans urge CDC to lift public transportation mask mandate Overnight Finance: Republicans warn Biden over infrastructure deal | White House pushes back on criticism | Biden phones Sinema | Consumer spending flat in May, personal incomes drop GOP senators warn they could pull support for Biden deal MORE (R-Kan.), part of a larger group of 21 senators who have endorsed the bipartisan framework, quickly warned that they could pull their support. An aide to Moran told The Hill that Republicans are seeking assurances from Sens. Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaBiden: ‘Not my intent’ to imply veto for bipartisan infrastructure package Sunday shows preview: Moderates, Biden reach deal on infrastructure; Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in prison Democrats blast Sinema logic on filibuster MORE (D-Ariz.) and Manchin that the bipartisan deal wouldn’t be “linked” to a larger Democratic-only package.

Sen. Bill Cassidy Bill CassidyBiden: ‘Not my intent’ to imply veto for bipartisan infrastructure package Sunday shows preview: Moderates, Biden reach deal on infrastructure; Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in prison GOP senators warn they could pull support for Biden deal MORE (R-La.), who was part of the core group of 10 negotiators, warned that Biden’s comments “turned everything upside down.” Meanwhile, Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanSunday shows preview: Moderates, Biden reach deal on infrastructure; Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in prison The Hill’s Sustainability Report — Presented by NextEra Energy — Philippine flies turn trash into beef McCarthy pans deal: Biden gave GOP ‘whiplash’ MORE (R-Ohio)—a close ally of Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocrats blast Sinema logic on filibuster GOP senators warn they could pull support for Biden deal White House: ‘Absurd’ for GOP to take issue with dual-track infrastructure approach MORE (R-Ky.) and the latest lead negotiator for Republicans—started working the phones to try to salvage the bipartisan agreement.

“I’ve been on the phone with the White House, my Democratic colleagues, my Republican colleagues,” Portman said, describing the behind-the-scenes effort.

The pushback from Republicans involved in the talks comes as many GOP senators, including Cassidy and Portman, previously acknowledged that Democrats could try to pass another, larger bill under reconciliation and without GOP support.

But it was Biden’s statement that if the bipartisan deal was “the only that comes to me, I’m not signing it” that raised alarm bells among Republicans, who quickly accused Democrats of trying to hold the bipartisan bill “hostage.” Biden tried to tamp down that anger on Saturday pledging to work to try to pass the bipartisan plan “with vigor.”

For some progressive Democrats, the GOP fury only fed their belief that McConnell and Republicans were never ultimately interested in getting a bipartisan deal heading into the 2022 midterm elections.

“Who could have possibly predicted that Senate Republicans were wasting months of a Dem majority’s precious time negotiating in bad faith just to suddenly renege on a bipartisan agreement,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezSunday shows preview: Moderates, Biden reach deal on infrastructure; Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in prison AOC said she doubts Biden’s win would have been certified if GOP controlled the House The Memo: Harris’s border trip leaves questions unanswered MORE (D-N.Y.) tweeted.

The bipartisan $1.2 trillion deal was already facing skepticism from progressives.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalThe financial transaction tax is a failed plan that shouldn’t come back Democrats seek to calm nervous left California Democrats clash over tech antitrust fight MORE (D-Wash.), the Congressional Progressive Caucus chairwoman, said that she’s still reviewing the proposal. But she sounded skeptical about the suggested ways to pay for the new spending.

“It sounds like a lot of smoke and mirrors,” Jayapal said. “If it’s just repurposing money we’ve already allocated to other things, I’m not in favor of that.”

But Democrats also aren’t yet unified on the second piece of the infrastructure plan: A sweeping multi-trillion bill that they will need to pass without GOP support. Democrats still need to work out what will be included and how big to go.

“We are internally discussing our various priorities so that we can get to a place where everybody is on the same page,” Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineInfrastructure breakthrough marks victory for political center Democrats hit wall on voting rights push Communion vote puts spotlight on Hispanic Catholics MORE (D-Va.) said about the Senate Budget Committee’s discussions.

Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden: ‘Not my intent’ to imply veto for bipartisan infrastructure package The Hill’s Sustainability Report — Presented by NextEra Energy — Philippine flies turn trash into beef Senate plants a seed for bipartisan climate solutions MORE (I-Vt.) has indicated that he wants to go up to $6 trillion and pay for roughly half of the spending. Meanwhile, Rep. John Yarmuth John Allen YarmuthDemocrats fear they are running out of time on Biden agenda Democrats shift tone on unemployment benefits The Hill’s Morning Report – Dems to go-it-alone on infrastructure as bipartisan plan falters MORE (D-Ky.), Sanders’s House counterpart, said he’s on track to begin marking up the reconciliation instructions next month, but predicted they won’t hit Sanders’s preferred topline.

“I think the consensus of opinion is that it will not be $6 trillion,” Yarmuth said.

Part of the hurdle for Democrats is finding a sweet spot that can satisfy their progressive members without losing too many moderates. The balance is particularly difficult in the Senate because Schumer needs all 50 of his members in agreement. Yet even in the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiJeffries says McCarthy will ‘bend the knee’ to Trump on Jan. 6 committee members AOC said she doubts Biden’s win would have been certified if GOP controlled the House Police officer injured on Jan. 6 presses McCarthy during meeting MORE (D-Calif.) can only lose four members given her razor-thin majority.

In a sign of the squabbling to come, several Senate Democrats have also indicated that Sanders’s top-line is too big and Rep. Kurt Schrader Walter (Kurt) Kurt SchraderBipartisan lawmakers back clean electricity standard, but fall short of Biden goal Overnight Health Care: US buying additional 200M Moderna vaccine doses | CureVac’s COVID-19 vaccine failed in preliminary trial results | Grassley meets with House Dems on drug prices Grassley meets with moderate House Democrats on lowering drug prices MORE (D-Ore.) is already a “no” and predicting others will join him. At the same time, any push to go smaller would draw fierce pushback from progressives who are publicly warning that they won’t let their centrist colleagues burn them on their priorities and want a firm commitment before they let anything move.

“We need to have some understanding. I’m not voting for a watered-down bipartisan package until I know what’s going to be in reconciliation,” said Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyBiden: ‘Not my intent’ to imply veto for bipartisan infrastructure package Biden says he won’t sign bipartisan bill without reconciliation bill Progressives fire warning shot on bipartisan infrastructure deal MORE (D-Conn.). “We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenSenate plants a seed for bipartisan climate solutions White House adviser to MSNBC host: Biden deal ‘wasn’t a photo op’ Republicans raise early concerns over Biden infrastructure deal MORE (D-Mass.) warned that progressives wouldn’t “get left holding the bag.”

“It’s one deal,” she added. “We need all the pieces.”

— Cristina Marcos and Mike Lillis contributed.

