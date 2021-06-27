https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/27/hooboy-we-read-a-lot-of-insane-o-threads-but-this-one-about-uterus-transplants-and-britney-spears-takes-the-cake/

Who knew uterus implants were even a thing?

This is one of those things we just don’t know much about SOOOOO we’ll just include the thread and let you guys decide for yourselves.

Have fun with this one.

Cis women talking about how horrifying it is Brittney Spears can’t have her IUD removed…. I hope you have the same energy for trans women in desperate need for uterus transplants to be developed and made available for us — princess Tessa ☺☺☺ (@TessasTeaTime) June 25, 2021

Idk people might think this is an “edgy” stance for me to have or whatever but when fighting for reproductive rights, pushing for the development and wide availability of uterus transplants for us trans women is just as important as abortions. We deserve to have that choice too — princess Tessa ☺☺☺ (@TessasTeaTime) June 25, 2021

Our reproductive needs and our reproductive rights are just as important as the reproductive needs and rights of anyone else — princess Tessa ☺☺☺ (@TessasTeaTime) June 25, 2021

Reproductive rights.

Alrighty then.

So we’ve gone beyond the whole ‘abortion is reproductive rights’ now? We just can’t keep up.

Heh.

Uterus transplants for trans women are absolutely medically possible!!! and sooo many people, from trans men to cis women, I’ve seen wishing they could donate their uterus to a trans woman. The only thing standing in the way is transmisogyny — princess Tessa ☺☺☺ (@TessasTeaTime) June 25, 2021

Transmisogyny that acts like our reproductive needs aren’t as real or important as that of cis women. There have already been some uterus transplants for cis women, and the extra medical hurdles for bringing that to trans women are not insurmountable — princess Tessa ☺☺☺ (@TessasTeaTime) June 25, 2021

We just need people to care enough to actually develop these techniques with us in mind as well as cis women and other people who were assigned female at birth. The only thing standing between me and other trans women being able to bear our own children is transphobia — princess Tessa ☺☺☺ (@TessasTeaTime) June 25, 2021

And, you know, a uterus.

And ovaries.

And Fallopian tubes.

And eggs.

Just sayin’.

So please talk about this and raise awareness of this issue!!! We deserve to have the chance to experience pregnancy too — princess Tessa ☺☺☺ (@TessasTeaTime) June 25, 2021

We … we got nothin’.

Hey also a bonus fun fact: In 1940’s Berlin, before the rise of the nazi party and the destruction of the institute of sexual knowledge and all their research, a trans woman did recieve a uterus transplant. She died from complications or infections or something two months later — princess Tessa ☺☺☺ (@TessasTeaTime) June 25, 2021

So if you don’t support pushing uterus transplants you’re part of the Nazi party.

KIDDING.

We think?

Uterus transplants for trans women aren’t even unprecedented. The progress in that area was intentionally destroyed by the nazis 80 years ago It’s about time we started back up with that work, yeah? Setting us back 80 years is enough, let’s not let the nazis set us back 90 years — princess Tessa ☺☺☺ (@TessasTeaTime) June 25, 2021

I’m obviously not trying to lessen what Spears is going through. I’m just saying “if you care about this, then please care about this too” — princess Tessa ☺☺☺ (@TessasTeaTime) June 25, 2021

Don’t mind us, we’re just going to sit over here and eat gummy bears …

I just really need people who aren’t trans women here to not miss the point with me mentioning Spears, this isn’t about her This is about how people who have sympathy for cis women unable to get pregnant, then turn around and tell us we’re “lucky” for “not getting” periods — princess Tessa ☺☺☺ (@TessasTeaTime) June 25, 2021

Alrighty.

But more than that: womanhood is not defined by how shitty you’re treated, or how awful periods are, or anything like that It’s all just a symptom of transmisogyny Anyway, reproductive justice is reproductive justice for trans women too!! Fight for us too please — princess Tessa ☺☺☺ (@TessasTeaTime) June 25, 2021

Hooboy.

Trans-misogyny.

They just keep on coming up with new words to force people to accept certain things and if they don’t it has to be some sort of bigger hate thing.

C’mon.

Terfs found this so muting lol bye byeeee — princess Tessa ☺☺☺ (@TessasTeaTime) June 25, 2021

Terfs.

You know, women with an actual uterus.

Would that be uterusi?

Uterusses?

Never mind.

When you decided to transition you knew the effect was sterility. You choose that. And if you decided to not store sperm, you knew you would never be able to have bio kids. Brittney didnt choose what is happening to her. To conflate the two is asinine — Sara Higdon (@Sara_H225) June 26, 2021

Ding ding ding.

***

Related:

It gets WORSE: Make-A-Wish CEO denying terminally ill children their wishes over a vaxx THEY CAN’T EVEN GET YET makes BANK

Just SHAMELESS! WaPo journo pretending DeSantis let people die AFTER condo collapsed FACT-DROPPED in a glorious way

Blue-check who threatened to leave USAA if they didn’t dump Tucker Carlson has inconvenient timeline of deleted tweets/convos trashing Dan Crenshaw

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

