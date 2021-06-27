https://justthenews.com/government/pelosi-announces-committee-will-be-established-investigate-jan-6-riot?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Democrat-controlled House is expected to vote this week on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plan to create a special committee to investigate the events surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

Pelosi proposed the commission following her recent, failed attempt to create an independent, so-called “9/11-style” commission to investigate the matter.

The bipartisan legislation passed in the House but failed in late May when Senate Republicans blocked the effort.

“This morning, with great solemnity and sadness, I am announcing that the House will be establishing a select committee on the Jan. 6 insurrection,” Pelosi said Thursday. “Jan. 6 was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history … it is imperative that we establish the truth of that day and ensure that an attack of that kind cannot happen and that we root out the causes of it all.”

This proposed new “select” committee would have a majority of Democrats in charge of the investigation and bring under one committee the breach-related probes now being conducted by several committees, according to the Associated Press.

Pelosi is not expected to name or appoint the select committee chairman until after the vote, which reportedly could come this week because House members will leave Thursday or Friday for a two-week July Fourth recess.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

