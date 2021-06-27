https://americanlookout.com/new-york-democrat-who-called-for-defunding-police-requested-special-police-protection-for-his-home/

Have you noticed that many of the Democrats who want to defund the police, don’t practice what they preach?

In Minneapolis, some of the city council members who called for defunding police, then got their own personal security. One of the Democrats running for mayor of New York City who has called for defunding police, has private security in her upscale neighborhood.

Now we are learning that a Democrat rep. in New York who also called for defunding police, recently asked for special police protection at his house.

The New York Post reported:

Jamaal Bowman requested special police protection for his Yonkers home

Defund for thee, but not for me.

Freshman U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman — a champion of defunding cops who claims policing is rife with “white supremacy” — asked for and received a special police detail to guard his Yonkers home in the days following the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill insurrection, The Post has learned.

“About a week after the Jan. 6th incident at the Capitol, we received a request from the Congressman’s office for increased police presence at his residence,” Yonkers Police Department Detective Lt. Dean Politopoulos told The Post.

“In response, our Intelligence Unit was notified of the request and the local precinct instituted what is called a directed patrol at the Congressman’s home for the next two weeks,” Politopoulos said.

Politopoulos said police have not detected anything unusual in Bowman’s area for the last several years.

What a hypocrite.

All this backlash to “Defund The Police?” How fast are people gonna fold when we get serious about reparations? — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) November 11, 2020

Oh? He didn’t request some social workers? https://t.co/Vg7O8P8B1s — melaniewpb 🇺🇸 “Dems Steal Elections” (@sellsewpb) June 26, 2021

The cops should have refused. https://t.co/y2YPkEpnlC — David (@davidthomas38) June 26, 2021

Broke: Defund the police Woke: Repurpose the police into personal security details. https://t.co/CppJ3lXDhW — Clair Nova ⚢ 👭 (@ClairNova7) June 26, 2021

Democrats want to take your police away, but not for them.

