The NFL has released a video which declares that “Fooball is gay.”

The video then proceeds to describe the popular sport with various other words, some of which include, “exciting,” “lesbian,” “transgender,” “queer” “bisexual,” “freedom” and “American.”

“If you love this game, you are welcome here. Football is for all. Football is for everyone. The NFL stands by the LGBTQ+ community today and every day,” the league said in a tweet.

Both the tweet and the video direct people to support The Trevor Project, an organization which describes itself as “the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning youth.”

Carl Nassib of the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this month became the first active NFL player ever to announce that he is gay. In a video making the announcement he also said that he would donate $100,000 to The Trevor Project.

Outsports reported that it was told by NFL spokesperson Samantha Roth that the NFL’s video is a direct response to Nassib’s disclosure.

“In the new film ‘Football is for Everyone’ from the NFL in partnership with The Trevor Project and creative agency 72andSunny Los Angeles, the league redefines the game to be inclusive of all different types of fans, coaches and players. The film also features The Trevor Project to highlight life-saving resources for LGTBQ+ youth,” the NFL noted, according to Outsports.

