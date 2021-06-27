https://nypost.com/2021/06/27/innocent-bystander-shot-in-times-square-in-broad-daylight/

An innocent bystander was struck by a stray bullet while walking with relatives in Times Square late Sunday afternoon, police sources said — mere feet from where a 4-year-old girl and two others were struck by gunfire last month.

Surveillance image of the Times Square shooting suspect.

Scene of a shooting near the Marriot Marquis Hotel in TImes Square on June 27, 2021. FNTV

The violence erupted amid a dispute between two groups. G.N.Miller/NYPost

The 21-year-old man was with his wife, sister and brother-in-law outside the Marriott hotel on West 45th Street and Broadway when he was hit in the back with a ricocheted bullet just after 5:15 p.m., according to the sources and NYPD.

The broad-daylight violence erupted amid a dispute between two groups, potentially CD peddlers — with one man opening fire from a sidewalk, sources said.

Scene of a shooting near the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square. FNTV

A shooting scene in Times Square where a person was shot in the back. G.N.Miller/NYPost

Sources said a relative of the victim — who was visiting the Big Apple from the upstate New York town of Northville for a Baptism — pulled the slug from his arm and gave it to police.

“We were sitting at Juniors when a loud pop happened. And everybody ran for the hotel, they ran inside,” said shocked witness Sydney Santana.

“It really is bad that [the shooting] happened in Times Square,” said Santana, who is visiting from New Orleans.

Cops were on the lookout for two men. G.N.Miller/NYPost

The witness said the victim was alert and speaking with emergency workers before he was taken by EMS to Bellevue Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An unidentified relative of the victim told The Post that he is doing “fine.”

“I’m going to the hospital right now to see him,” the woman said when reached by phone.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital. G.N.Miller/NYPost

The 21-year-old man was walking with his family outside the Marriott hotel when he was hit with a bullet. G.N.Miller/NYPost

Police recovered shell casings on West 45th Street outside the Minskoff Theatre, sources added — one block where shots rang out on May 8, leaving three people injured.

Cops were on the lookout for two men believed to be responsible for Sunday’s carnage, police sources said.

Additional reporting by David Meyer and Steven Vago

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

