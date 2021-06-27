https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/innocent-bystander-shot-times-square-outside-marriott-hotel-broad-daylight/

Meanwhile in the Democrat hell hole of New York…

An innocent bystander was shot in Times Square Sunday afternoon.

Police sources told The New York Post that a 21-year-old man was walking with his family on West 45th St. and Broadway when he was struck by a stray bullet.

The New York Post reported:

An innocent bystander was struck by a stray bullet in Times Square late Sunday afternoon, police sources said — mere feet from where a 4-year-old girl and two others were struck by gunfire last month.

Sources said a relative who was walking with the man pulled the slug from his arm and gave it to police.

The broad-daylight violence erupted amid a dispute between two groups — with one man opening fire.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Police recovered shell casings on West 45th Street outside the Minskoff Theatre, sources added — one block where shots rang out on May 8, leaving three people injured.

Cops were on the lookout for two men believed to be responsible for Sunday’s carnage, police sources said.