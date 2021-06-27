http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/yY7omG0XcoA/

Quentin Tarantino knows that once you’ve reached the top, the only option is to go down.

While promoting his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” novel on “Real Time With Bill Maher” on June 25, Tarantino confirmed he plans to retire after making one more film.

“You’re too young to quit and you’re at the top of your game,” Maher pushed.

“That’s why I want to quit,” Tarantino said over a cheering audience. “Because I know film history and from here on end, directors do not get better.”

Maher responded that they got started in the industry around the same time, but that he would not quit while at a career peak. He further assured Tarantino that “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is his best film to date. The film, an homage to Hollywood’s golden age, earned 10 Academy Award nominations and won a best picture Golden Globe.

“I don’t have a reason that I would want to say out loud that’s going to win any argument in the court of public opinion or supreme court or anything like that,” Tarantino explained. “At the same time, working for 30 years doing as many movies as I’ve done is not as many as other people but that’s a long career. That’s a really long career. And I’ve given it everything I have.”

In response, Maher reasoned that with experience comes better skills and wondered that if a “Reservoir Dogs” remake would be better than Tarantino’s 1992 feature debut. Coincidentally, the filmmaker admitted he thought about doing just that for his last movie, but quickly appeased any excitement and put the idea to rest.

“I won’t do it, internet! But I considered it,” Tarantino laughed.

Watch the full interview segment below.

