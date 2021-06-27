https://truthbasedmedia.com/2021/06/27/jewish-american-warns-vaccines-are-the-new-gas-chambers-and-150-million-americans-are-walking-right-in/

Jews in Germany before WWII did not think that when their guns were first required to be “registered” that soon those guns would be taken from them. Those same innocent Jewish people, who were German citizens, had no idea that after their guns were confiscated, they would be ordered to “move” to Ghettos reserved for them, and with other people “like them.” It was official Nazi policy to hate the Jews. They had been ostracized in the media’s propaganda (think leaflets, posters and films) as a burden on society in so many ways.

Article by S.D. Wells from Natural News.

The German people were hand fed a specific people to hate (think White Americans and non-vaxxers today). Hitler gave them a scapegoat. The “dirty” rat Jews. The populace took the bait.

Next, those millions of Jews were shipped by train from the Ghettos to the Concentration camps. This would be their final resting place. Hitler’s pharmaceutical “right arm” created toxic vaccines made of chemical concoctions, and they injected those chemicals into Jewish children’s arms, just to see what would happen. Of course they died, after being tortured and abused.

The Jewish people weren’t dumb, they just didn’t realize what registering guns first meant, and eventually they all got slow-walked into the gas chambers, that were filled with insecticide poisons, some of which are still used in chemotherapy today. The Jews were told it was a big group shower, and they walked into these warehouses where the Nazi’s pumped in gas instead of hot water, and that’s where about 1/6th of the 6 million Jews died.

When other Jews got off the trains, they were shot in the head twice, or if they had some skills that could help Hitler’s military forces, they were then given jobs. Then, they were all starved, slowly, to death. Hitler had fluoride put in the water to keep the Jews weak, so they couldn’t rebel or escape.

When ammonia is mixed with bleach, it becomes toxic like mustard gas. You can find ammonia mixed with bleach in commercial cigarettes. Most white foods today are bleached. Most red meat is treated with ammonia to kill the E. coli. The pesticides sprayed on nearly all conventional crops and produce is manufactured by Bayer (Monsanto), the SAME evil Bayer that headed up part of the pharma conglomerate known as I.G. Farben in Nazi Germany.

Vaccines contain horrible contaminants from around the planet that should NEVER be injected into human bodies. There is no safe amount of mercury that can be injected, whether ethyl or methyl. No human, especially Jews after what happened in Germany, should be slow-walked into getting vaccines that alter your genes to produce proteins and prions that mimic deadly viruses. Think about it for a minute. Let it sink in. Pharma. Nazi. Chemo. Hitler. Chemical Pesticides. Bayer. Gas Chambers. GMO. Covid-19. Protein payload and mRNA Vaccines.

Preventing panic and killing the “impaired” first

Notice that Covid-19 mainly attacks the “impaired” Americans, who’s immune systems are dysfunctional and weak from prescription medications, fluoridated water, mercury in flu shots and genetically modified, pesticide-laden, highly processed and nutrient-dead food (mainly all conventional food that’s not organic). These same people’s body’s are compromised while fighting off cancer, diabetes, heart disease and dementia.

This is how the Nazis and Communists (Biden’s CCP Regime) attack and kill the weak and poor and “disabled” off first (remember the nursing home Covid killings in New York also here), with vaccines. This is Covid-19, the virus engineered in a lab to take out the weak, the “useless.” Both the virus and the vaccines are engineered to take out the weak, over time, but only a few years, not decades.

This is another careful slow-walk of the prisoners to the gas chambers, but now it’s to the vaccine centers for re-education of your cells, so they will now make your body cancerous while slowly clogging your blood. Eventually, you either go mad or die from a heart attack or stroke, and it’s always blamed on the scapegoat, which is now Covid-any-number-variant-year.

That’s right, after the Jews of the Holocaust arrived at the kill centers, all babies, kids, handicapped people, the elderly and pregnant women were selected for execution, because they couldn’t help Hitler’s military get stronger.

If you don’t want history to repeat itself, like another Holocaust, then don’t give up your guns, don’t eat pesticide-laden food, don’t drink tap water, and please, do not get repeatedly vaccinated as part of an extremely dangerous “medical experiment” big pharma is heading up.

Rat poison, which contains some of the same ingredients as blood thinner medications today, was used in the gas chambers of the Holocaust

“Zyklon B” was the name for the chemical-based insecticide pellets that the Nazi guards dropped into the air shafts of the gas chambers. It was also used to kill insects and rats, coincidentally, the latter being the nickname for all Jews, demeaning them to make them believe they have no value whatsoever, like the vaccinated are influenced to do to the “unvaccinated” today in America. You can find the same rat poison ingredients in several prescription blood thinner medications today. Coincidence?

We are the new burden on society, even though we are pro-science. We are the new ‘lepers’ – the non-vaxxers who know what these vaccines really mean. Seize them! In German it’s Ergreife sie! Send them off to the FEMA camps to be … wait for it… force vaccinated “for the greater good.”

The Covid vaccines are causing blood clots and inflamed hearts all around the world. The mass media, like Hitler’s propaganda, are covering it all up. Meanwhile, people who don’t vaccinate are the new scapegoats, who are “unworthy of life” and are to blame for any spreading of the deadly disease, that one they made in a lab and that kills off the weak. See the pattern yet?

Are you “unworthy of life?” The vaccine industry believes so, and that’s why you can’t sue them for malpractice, injury or death from the Covid-19 toxic jabs

Less than a century ago, in October of 1939, Hitler began executing everyone who was impaired as he considered them “unworthy of life.” Hitler had “consultants” who decided who was to be executed, after visiting hospitals and retirement homes. Kids with autism, even slightly, were marked for death. Someone missing a finger, hand or foot, selected for death. It was a euthanasia program sponsored by carbon monoxide gas and Zyklon B–the cyanide-based pesticide.

If Hitler could choose his weapons of mass destruction today, they would be bio-weapons disguised as inoculations. Are you “marked for death?” Do you have mad cow disease from the Nazi vaccines?

Visit CovidVaccineReactions.com if you already got a toxic Covid jab or two and you are experiencing side effects, blood clots or other adverse events. Then tune your internet frequency to Pandemic.news for updates on these crimes against humanity being delivered under the guise of inoculation. Also visit Visit PharmaDeathClock for more information and validated statistics about the tragedies along the Allopathic “train” on which 200 million Americans ride.

