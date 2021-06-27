https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/27/just-shameless-wapo-journo-pretending-desantis-let-people-die-after-condo-collapsed-fact-dropped-in-a-glorious-way/

They’re terrified of DeSantis. And they should be.

Our good, tolerant, caring friends on the Left are working overtime to blame DeSantis for that horrific condo collapse.

Before we even know how many people have been lost.

Gotta LOVE the media.

Yesterday they were trying to find a way to blame him over the regulations being lifted (what?!?!?!) and then this WaPo reporter flat-out claimed he didn’t give permission for FEMA to act for 24 hours, in essence, just letting people die and stuff.

There’s a saying in emergency management: The first 24 hours are the only 24 hours. FEMA was ready to deploy to the condo collapse almost immediately, and included the crisis in its daily briefing, but didn’t get permission from Gov. DeSantis to get on the ground for a full day. pic.twitter.com/rVmCN47sQJ — Hannah Dreier (@hannahdreier) June 26, 2021

This is of course, not true.

The federal agency that recommended sweeping building code changes after 9/11 now has six people on the ground investigating what happened in the condo collapse, according to the latest FEMA briefing. pic.twitter.com/G6traYOk0a — Hannah Dreier (@hannahdreier) June 27, 2021

Disgusting, yes?

Christina Pushaw was good enough to fact-check Hannah:

This is missing important context, @hannahdreier never asked me for comment. emergency response started within minutes of the disaster led by Miami Dade County, amazing first responders. county mayor signed local emergency dec 4:40 & @GovRonDeSantis signed eo less than 1hr later https://t.co/3YkkumZDCC — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) June 27, 2021

Started within MINUTES.

Imagine if Hannah had just made a phone call and done a little investigating.

But you know, those narratives aren’t going to just write themselves.

Miami Dade County emergency declaration signed by Mayor Cava at 4:33p. State EO signed by Gov DeSantis at 5:32p pic.twitter.com/yzorekArnS — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) June 27, 2021

Gosh, that doesn’t look like DeSantis was sitting back doing nothing.

Time to kill another conspiracy theory: How this works: Emergency declaration from the local government -> state government -> federal government. The mayor didn’t sign an emergency order until 4:33 pm ET. The governor signed one less than an hour later, at 5:32pm. https://t.co/5cVl1YPFQs pic.twitter.com/uXMubrKxEs — Jeremy (@EODTEC89) June 27, 2021

Whadd’ya know?

I hope @hannahdreier updates her 54,000 followers with these factual details. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) June 27, 2021

We’re not counting on it.

Her intention was not to cover this tragedy.

No no.

Her intention was to use it to hurt DeSantis.

Ghouls, the lot of ’em.

It’s remarkable to watch this Washington Post reporter use a slide from 3 hours after the building collapsed as some kind of smoking gun that DeSantis was letting people die, as if there is no emergency response beyond the federal level and the rubble was just sitting for 24 hrs https://t.co/jXSVEQnAoZ — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) June 27, 2021

Remarkable and not in a good way.

And absolutely what we expect from them these days.

