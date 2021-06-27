http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/HGrOkD-3LzY/Harris-visits-southern-border-assailed-by-right-16275435.php
EL PASO, Texas – Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday made her first visit to America’s southern border since her inauguration, facing sharp criticism from Republicans who claim White House immigration policies are too lax as well as critiques from liberal advocates who argue President Joe Biden is continuing the harsh policies of his predecessor.
Harris’s 4½ hours in this border city are likely to do little to blunt the complaints that have followed her as she tries to manage the assignment Biden gave her in March to address the root causes of illegal immigration from south of the border.