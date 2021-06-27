https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/06/27/ken-cuccinelli-calls-doj-action-vs-georgia-a-purely-political-stunt-as-concerned-democrats-are-no-longer-available-for-comment/

Ken Cuccinelli, formerly part of the Trump administration and now leading the Election Transparency Initiative, calls the Department of Justice’s action against the state of Georgia a “purely political stunt.”

There was a time not all that long ago when Democrats held serious concerns about the misuse and potential over-politicization of the Justice Department.

Where are those voices now?

***

