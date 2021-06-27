https://nypost.com/2021/06/27/mariners-hector-santiago-ejected-after-foreign-substance-check/

MLB appears to have its first offender since it began cracking down on pitchers using foreign substances.

Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago was ejected from Sunday’s game against the White Sox during the fifth inning after umpires examined his glove as he was taken out for a new pitcher. Santiago, who was born in Newark and went to Bloomfield Tech in Bloomfield, N.J., is the first pitcher ejected since MLB’s new protocols on foreign substances began last Monday.

Santiago’s glove was taken away and will be analyzed further.

MLB began it’s crackdown last Monday, with Mets ace Jacob deGrom the first pitcher checked by umpires for illegal substances. The league issued a memo to teams stating pitchers will be subjected to ejections and 10-game suspensions if caught using foreign substances. Penalties will rise for repeat offenders.

Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago talks with umpires before he’s ejected following a foreign-substance check on June 27, 2021. Getty Images

Santiago, who pitched for the Mets in 2019, gave up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four in 2 1/3 innings of relief on Sunday. He has a 2.65 ERA in nine appearances this season. Santiago was an All-Star with the Angels in 2015.

