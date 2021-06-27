https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/560428-mcconnell-urged-barr-to-speak-out-on-trump-election-claims

Then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocrats blast Sinema logic on filibuster GOP senators warn they could pull support for Biden deal White House: ‘Absurd’ for GOP to take issue with dual-track infrastructure approach MORE (R-Ky.) privately urged former Attorney General Bill Barr to refute unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, in part because he thought it would ensure GOP victories in two Georgia Senate runoff elections.

McConnell had not publicly criticized former President Trump Donald Trump‘QAnon shaman’ set to take competency exam in Colorado federal prison Trump hits Biden, Democrats in post-presidential return to rally stage Watchdog found EPA employees kept on payroll by Trump appointees after they were fired: report MORE‘s claims of fraud in part because he believed it would enrage Trump to the point that he would sabotage the two Georgia runoffs.

But the Kentucky Republican had been telling Barr privately since mid-November that Trump’s claims were damaging to the party and to the country, according to an excerpt of the upcoming book “Betrayal” by ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl, published in The Atlantic on Sunday.

Barr and McConnell both confirmed the account to Karl.

“Look, we need the president in Georgia,” McConnell told Barr, according to the excerpt. “and so we cannot be frontally attacking him right now. But you’re in a better position to inject some reality into this situation. You are really the only one who can do it.”

“I understand that,” Barr said. “And I’m going to do it at the appropriate time.”

In another call, Karl wrote that McConnell pleaded with Barr to dispel the widespread election fraud claims.

“Bill, I look around, and you are the only person who can do it,” McConnell told him.

Republican’s ultimately lost both Georgia runoff elections and control of the chamber.

The excerpt also details Barr’s relationship with Trump in the final weeks of the administration, when he decided to give prosecutors approval to investigate the fraud claims and opened his own unofficial inquiry into the matter.

“My attitude was: It was put-up or shut-up time,” Barr told Karl. “If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it. But my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there. It was all bull—-.”

