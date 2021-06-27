https://100percentfedup.com/one-of-americas-largest-voting-machine-makers-admitted-in-2018-to-dem-lawmaker-remote-access-software-was-installed-in-system-used-to-count-election-results/

On July 17, 2018, almost two years after President Trump won the election, Newsweek published a disturbing article about how Election Systems and Software (ES&S), one of the country’s largest voting machine makers has admitted in a letter to a U.S. senator that some of its past election-management systems had remote-access software preinstalled, despite past denials that any of its systems were equipped with such software.

You don’t have to have a very good memory to remember how Democrats pulled out every stop to prove Donald J. Trump didn’t actually win the election. It’s curious now, that 7 months after the election, a majority of Americans still don’t believe the results of the November 2020 election.

On November 17, 2020, 100 Percent Fed Up reported about how Voting Machine Maker ES&S confirmed they sold machines with wireless modems to 11 states…their website claims that “zero” of its voting tabulators were internet-connected.

Just how many ES&S machines had wireless modems? 14,000. According to Newsmax journalist Emerald Robinson, 14,000 ES&S voting machine had wireless modems which were then NOT connected to the internet to count votes correctly.

Voting machine maker ES&S confirmed they sold machines with wireless modems to 11 states, including Michigan & Wisconsin. How many machines had modems? 14,000. The ES&S website claimed that “zero” of its voting tabulators were Internet connected. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) November 17, 2020

On November 9, 2020, former MI Senator Patrick Colbeck spoke with Jim Hoft of the Gateway Pundit about what he witnessed as a poll challenger at the TCF Center in Detroit:

On Tuesday Senator Colbeck went to serve his community as a GOP poll watcher at the TCF Center in downtown Detroit. Senator Colbeck was at the TCF Center for 24 hours until around 5 PM on Wednesday night.

Senator Colbeck told TGP that while serving as a poll challenger he observed the computers in the TCF were all connected to the internet. Senator Colbeck asked David Natham to scroll over the LAN connection icon but Nathan refused to do this. That would have shown whether the computers were connected to the internet.

The former gubernatorial candidate and aerospace engineer, Patrick Colbeck shared this image with the Gateway Pundit. Colbeck later examined the physical cabling connections between all of the computers in the facility. The IT technician on the stage actively discouraged any close-up observation of the network.

There were no observed ethernet connections for Electronic Poll Books at AV Counting Boards, but Wi-Fi Routers were present with attached active Wi-Fi networks in the area including one called “AV_Connect” and a separate one for “CPSStaff” which were both of sufficient signal strength to be accessed outside the Counting Board.

Former MI Senator Patrick Colbeck has been mocked mercilessly by the dishonest media, Democrats and by lawmakers from his own party in Lansing for his fight to expose voter fraud in Michigan, specifically, his fight to prove voting machines had the capability to connect to the internet and that they were, indeed, connected.

In January of this year, NBC reported on a team of election security experts who found almost 3 dozen US voting systems connected to the internet. The three largest voting manufacturing companies, including Dominion Voting Systems, have acknowledged they put modems in some of their tabulators and scanners so that election results can be quickly relayed to the public.

Newsweek – Election Systems and Software (ES&S) told Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon in an April 2018 letter that has now been released, first reported by Vice News and later obtained by Newsweek, that the company provided election equipment with remote connection software to an unspecified number of states from 2000 to 2006.

“Prior to the inception of the [Election Assistance Commission] testing and certification program and the subsequent requirement for hardening and at customer’s request, ES&S provided pcAnywhere remote connection software on the [Election-Management System] workstation to a small number of customers between 2000 and 2006,” wrote Tom Burt, ES&S president.

The election-management system is used to count official election results and sometimes to program voting machines. It is not used to cast actual ballots.

Wyden told Vice the decision to sell any voting system with remote-access software, leaving equipment possibly vulnerable to hacking, was “the worst decision for security short of leaving ballot boxes on a Moscow street corner.”

Democrat Senator Wyden called on Congress Tuesday to pass a bill that would require paper ballots and audits.

Isn’t it just a bit curious that suddenly, Democrats are against paper ballots and audits post-Biden “victory” in 2020? Where is Senator Wyden’s voice on the use of paper ballots and forensic audits in highly contested states now?

PcAnywhere was the name of the remote-access software made by Symantec, which allowed tech support users to access the equipment remotely from another computer. In 2012, Symantec told all of its customers to disable or to uninstall the software after admitting it had been hacked in 2006, at the same time that ES&S was selling election-management systems with pcAnywhere preinstalled.

In a statement to Newsweek, ES&S said it did not install pcAnywhere software on any device that counted votes, like voting machines. The reason for the remote-access software was for “technical support purposes on county workstations, but this software was not designed to and did not come in contact with any voting machines.”

ES&S would not say how many systems were sold with the software from 2000 to 2006 but stressed the company stopped using it in 2007, after it was prohibited by the Election Assistance Commission.

In Burt’s letter to Wyden, ES&S said that remote connection software was, at the time, “considered an accepted practice by numerous technology companies, including other voting system manufacturers.”

ES&S denied any of its systems were sold with remote-access software after a computer science professor at Carnegie Mellon University discovered in 2011 that the technology was pre-installed on an election-management system that was sold to a Pennsylvania county.

The company has had several blunders in the past, including exposing the personal information of more than 1.8 million Illinois residents in 2017 and in 2011, when machines were “flipping” votes, meaning a voter would select one candidate but a different one would be selected by the machine, which ES&S blamed on a “calibration error.”

Vice News writer Kim Zetter blasted ES&S saying: The statement contradicts what the company told me and fact-checkers for a story I wrote for the New York Times in February. At that time, a spokesperson said ES&S had never installed pcAnywhere on any election system it sold. “None of the employees, … including long-tenured employees, has any knowledge that our voting systems have ever been sold with remote-access software,” the spokesperson said.

ES&S did not respond on Monday to questions from Motherboard, and it’s not clear why the company changed its response between February and April. Lawmakers, however, have subpoena powers that can compel a company to hand over documents or provide sworn testimony on a matter lawmakers are investigating, and a statement made to lawmakers that is later proven false can have greater consequences for a company than one made to reporters.

ES&S is the top voting machine maker in the country, a position it held in the years 2000-2006 when it was installing pcAnywhere on its systems. The company’s machines were used statewide in a number of states, and at least 60 percent of ballots cast in the US in 2006 were tabulated on ES&S election-management systems. It’s not clear why ES&S would have only installed the software on the systems of “a small number of customers” and not all customers unless other customers objected or had state laws preventing this.

