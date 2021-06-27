https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nun-speaks-out-against-vaccine/

English nun speaks out against Covid vaccine at London protests pic.twitter.com/0P5aU7tKKC — Spencer Neale (@spencer_neale) June 27, 2021

Many of you will remember her face from CFP’s post last month.

An English nun says she is praying for 62 people who have died or are suffering seriously after getting the Vaccine. “What we’re saying, it’s not conspiracy. There’s something not normal about this.”

Here’s the clip we posted in May…