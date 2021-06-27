https://www.oann.com/of-brandon-nimmo-finger-to-return-to-mets-on-tuesday/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=of-brandon-nimmo-finger-to-return-to-mets-on-tuesday



FILE PHOTO: Apr 13, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) hits an RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Apr 13, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) hits an RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

June 27, 2021

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo is expected to be back with the New York Mets on Tuesday for the opener of their three-game home series against the Atlanta Braves, according to mlb.com.

Nimmo, 28, has been sidelined with a detached ligament in his left hand since early May. He has been with Triple-A Syracuse for the past week on a rehab assignment.

In 21 games this season, Nimmo is batting .318 with a home run and eight RBIs. In 386 career games with the Mets, the 2011 first-round pick is a career .262 hitter with 40 home runs and 129 RBIs.

–Field Level Media

