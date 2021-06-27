https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/27/olympian-gwen-berry-says-shes-pissed-and-it-was-disrespectful-to-play-the-national-anthem-while-she-was-on-the-medal-stand/

Hammer thrower Gwen Berry, after qualifying for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, turned away from the U.S. flag to protest the playing of the national anthem while she was on the medal stand:

The anthem, which at this qualifying event was only played once during each day of the competition, just happened to occur while she was getting her bronze medal.

This, she said, was a “setup”:

“Stop playing with me,” she later tweeted:

Berry also held up a T-shirt with “Activist Athlete” on the front during the ceremony:

She’s never been a fan of the song:

And:

Berry told reporters after the event that she was “pissed” that they played it right when she was getting her medal:

“It was disrespectful. I know they did that on purpose,” she told journos:

And her evidence for this conspiracy theory?

“The anthem has been scheduled to play at around 5:20pm every evening at trials.. on Saturday, the music started at 5:25 while the hammer throwers were on the podium”:

Oh, FFS! It wasn’t a setup!

