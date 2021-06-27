https://www.oann.com/olympics-serena-williams-to-skip-tokyo-games/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-serena-williams-to-skip-tokyo-games



FILE PHOTO: Jun 6, 2021; Paris, France; Serena Williams (USA) in action during her match against Elena Rybakina (KAZ) on day eight of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

June 27, 2021

(Reuters) – Serena Williams will not be in the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics, the 23-times Grand Slam singles tennis champion said on Sunday.

“Yeah, I’m actually not on the Olympic list, so… Not that I’m aware of. If so, then I shouldn’t be on it,” the 39-year-old told reporters on the eve of the Wimbledon.

