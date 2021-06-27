https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/27/pass-it-on-this-backfired-eric-swalwell-reminds-twitter-how-lame-he-really-is-with-failed-pass-it-on-troll-of-tucker-carlson/

Pretty sure Rep. Eric Swalwell, the guy made famous for passing gas on national television and for allegedly banging a Chinese spy, should avoid ‘passing’ anything on.

Seriously with this?

Oh FFS.

This is an elected congressman? Really? And the Left whined about Trump???

Give us a freakin’ break already.

Guess how this went over for the Fartinator.

And considering the men in Congress right now?

Ouch.

It’s been adorable watching the Left suddenly pretend they care about our military.

He did indeed.

***

