https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/pennsylvania-lifts-covid-19-mask-mandates?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday the state would lift its mask mandate.

“Starting today, masks are no longer required in Pennsylvania,” Wolf tweeted. “Thank you to each and every Pennsylvanian who did their part to get us here.”

Wolf added that businesses and organizations would be allowed to implement their own mask mandates and that residents can continue to wear masks if they chose, according to The Hill.

Wolf’s announcement on the state’s mask mandate comes a week after his office released a statement saying 75% of Pennsylvanians over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The statement also said 60% of all adults in the state were fully vaccinated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

