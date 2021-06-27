https://trendingpolitics.com/must-see-trump-hilariously-trolls-the-media-in-classic-fashion/

On Saturday evening, the lying liberal media couldn’t resist going to President Trump’s rally in Wellington, Ohio. And, in classic Trump fashion, he hilariously trolled them for their suffering ratings since his White House exit.

“Together, we will send Joe Biden and the fake news media – there’s a lot of people back there, look at that” Trump said as he pointed towards the cameras.

“Do you miss me? They miss me,” Trump hilariously asked. “They miss me. They look at their bad ratings and they say ‘We miss this guy’. I said it was gonna happen. I was waiting for them to endorse me, actually,” Trump added.

Watch below:

Trump calls out the ‘fake news’ reporters in attendance: “Do you miss me? They miss me… they look at their bad ratings and they’re saying ‘we miss this guy.'” pic.twitter.com/HsaPYmhgn6 — Newsmax (@newsmax) June 27, 2021

This is a breaking video story. Check back for more rally highlights…

