So here’s a question for Republicans to contemplate — is there any other Republican who can generate as much support and enthusiasm as President Trump?

Only Trump, no longer president nor officially a candidate for office, could draw this size of crowd in the dead of summer during a non-election year. pic.twitter.com/kaAqItsiFE — Election Wizard (@Wizard_Predicts) June 27, 2021

What the rest of the media won’t show you: President Trump’s overflow tonight at his first post-presidential rally! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ri1xmjGExX — Liz Willis (@LizWillis_) June 27, 2021

Trump crowd today in Ohio – wow https://t.co/5W3npA91SM — Poso (@JackPosobiec) June 26, 2021

