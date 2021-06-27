http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3UPXRnFZolQ/

Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show, Springsteen On Broadway, faced an organized protest when it re-opened in the Big Apple this weekend as fans revealed their disgust that producers banned the unvaccinated from attending.

A group of demonstrators held up signs reading “Bruce Springsteen is for segregation on Broadway”; “We demand Equal Rights”; “Vaccine Mandates violate Bodily Autonomy”; and “My Body My Choice,” according to Fox News.

When the show re-opened after going on hiatus over the coronavirus, audience members were faced with a new requirement. To enter the St. James Theater, fans are now required to present proof that they have been fully vaccinated for the coronavirus.

The protest remained peaceful, even though demonstrators exchanged some occasional words with the fans waiting in line.

The venue had already made one change to its vaccination policy after fans complained. Initially, the theater had announced that only fans who had taken one of the FDA-approved vaccinations would be allowed into the theater. That would have meant that only people who had taken a Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson jab would have been permitted to see the show.

However, the theater backtracked when many fans complained, allowing those who had taken the AstraZeneca vaccine to enter, as well.

The theater also enacted certain exceptions. People under 16, fans with disabilities that prevent them from taking vaccines, and people with “sincerely held” religious beliefs would not be held to the vaccination requirements. However, these fans would still have to show proof of a negative test and would have to wear a mask in the audience.

Springsteen band member Stevie Van Zandt told fans on Twitter that the policy came about because of all the regulations and government mandates they have to navigate.

“Many of you have asked. Here’s the answer. There were many complications to overcome. Regulations- national, state, city, theater, etc-changing constantly. Happy ending for the fans,” he tweeted on June 20.

Many of you have asked. Here’s the answer. There were many complications to overcome. Regulations- national, state, city, theater, etc-changing constantly. Happy ending for the fans. https://t.co/1PrhtXeb7d — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) June 20, 2021

Reporters posted photos of the protest on Twitter:

Bruce Springsteen fans were not the only ones at the St James Theatre on Saturday for the first performance of “Springsteen on Broadway” since the COVID-19 pandemic. About three dozen, vocal, anti-vaccine protesters were also outside the theater.

https://t.co/13HXVyu8eY — Asbury Park Press (@AsburyParkPress) June 27, 2021

Outside the theater is a clamorous anti-vaccination protest. My colleague @NYTnickc tells me the same protesters were outside the Foo Fighters at MSG. pic.twitter.com/GexiaXLktE — Michael Paulson (@MichaelPaulson) June 26, 2021

