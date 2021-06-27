https://www.dailywire.com/news/protesters-at-springsteen-on-broadway-object-to-vaccine-segregation

Protesters gathered outside Bruce Springsteen’s “Springsteen on Broadway” show in New York City on Saturday, objecting to the theater’s requirement that all who enter must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The protesters held signs with messages such as, “Bruce Springsteen is for segregation on Broadway”; “We demand Equal Rights”; “Vaccine Mandates violate Bodily Autonomy”; and “My Body My Choice,” Fox News reported.

Concertgoers for the sold-out show were required to show vaccination to enter the St. James Theater, according to NJ.com.

“The only vaccination exception made was for guests under 16, or ‘those who need reasonable accommodations due to a disability or sincerely held religious belief,’ who then had to show proof of a negative COVID test and wear a mask. Vaccinated attendees were not required to wear masks,” NJ.com reported.

Last week, Madison Square Garden in New York City hosted mega-rock band the Foo Fighters, packing in 20,000 people as others protested outside the venue over a rule that only those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 could attend.

Proof of vaccination was required to enter, but masks were not mandated.

The show was the venue’s first in more than 460 days, shut down in the early days of the pandemic. Band leader Dave Grohl was stoked at the opening.

“We’ve been waiting for this! We’ve been waiting for the rock and roll… Do you want rock and roll?” Grohl asked the sellout crowd. “After asking the latter question three times, the collective ‘yes’ only got bigger and bigger — in just one of the times that the Foos and their delirious fans threatened to rip the roof off of the Garden,” the New York Post reported.

Later, Grohl asked guitarist Pat Smear “did you miss it?” then asked the crowd, which cheered. “Me too. I don’t think that we’d be here tonight if it weren’t for a lot of people that helped us get this far.”

The Chicago Tribune reported that “several dozen protesters carried signs reading ‘Foo Fighters fight to bring segregation back’ and ‘event for vaccinated only, unvaccinated not allowed,’ according to several Twitter posts.”

Before the show, former child actor and known anti-vaxxer Ricky Schroder ripped Grohl on Facebook, writing: “Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs slapped for supporting Discrimination. Ignorance comes in all shapes & sizes. Kurt Cobain is laughing at you Dave along with Millions of Patriots… Fool.”

The Post reported that the audience and staff mostly went without masks, also noting that there were hand-sanitizer stations throughout the arena.

The Foo Fighters also drew protests when they performed a show last week in California.

“Anti-vaxxers showed up Tuesday night to the Canyon Club in the San Fernando Valley where they protested the Foo Fighters requiring vaccine proof in order to attend their show,” TMZ reported. “Several dozen protesters showed up, carrying signs that read ‘Foo Fighters fight to bring segregation back” as well as ‘event for vaccinated only, unvaccinated not allowed.’ Ricky Schroder — who helped the Kenosha shooter post bail — was also there, he’s been very public in his stance against vaccines.”

One protester reportedly said, “And what they’re doing is saying only vax people, separating humans is not OK. Those of us who have healthy immune systems should be able to enjoy these freedoms just like everybody else.” Concertgoers were not thrilled to see the protesters. One person took to Twitter and said, “Some real low-quality humans at the @foofighters show in agoura hills CA tonight.” Someone else wrote, “This is what happens when you just want to attend a @foofighters concert at a small local concert hall and the next thing out know you’re a ‘Vaccine Segregationist.’”

