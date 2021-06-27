https://www.theblaze.com/news/report-black-latino-voters-reject-radical-far-left-policies-like-defund-the-police

Far-left progressives who advocate radical criminal justice reform policies like “defund the police” claim abolishing traditional policing systems will benefit minority communities.

But according to a New York Times report, Hispanic and black communities aren’t buying what far-left Democrats are selling.

Exhibit A? NYC mayoral race

The race to become New York City’s next mayor has focused on crime and safety. Interestingly, Eric Adams, a former New York City Police captain who denounces radical anti-police policies, won a 10-point preliminary lead in the Democratic primary, which, though held last Tuesday, probably will not be officially determined until mid-July.

The Times explained what Adams’ success means in terms of far-left Democratic policies and minority voters:

In a contest that centered on crime and public safety, Eric Adams, who emerged as the leading Democrat, focused much of his message on denouncing progressive slogans and policies that he said threatened the lives of “Black and brown babies” and were being pushed by “a lot of young, white, affluent people.” A retired police captain and Brooklyn’s borough president, he rejected calls to defund the Police Department and pledged to expand its reach in the city. Black and brown voters in Brooklyn and the Bronx flocked to his candidacy, awarding Mr. Adams with sizable leading margins in neighborhoods from Eastchester to East New York.

The results show the majority of black and Hispanic voters, two groups of people Democrats assume will support them, are more moderate than progressive Democrats assume.

In fact, according to Hakeem Jefferson, an assistant professor of political science at Stanford University, the average black voter shares more in common with Adams than, say, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

“Black people talk about politics in more practical and everyday terms… What makes more sense for people who are often distrustful of broad political claims is something that’s more in the middle,” Jefferson told the Times. “The median Black voter is not AOC and is actually closer to Eric Adams.”

What about minority voters in general?

The phenomenon of minority voters rejecting the ideology and policy agenda of progressive Democrats is not something reserved to New Yorkers.

“[A] growing body of evidence indicates that large numbers of Black and Latino voters may simply take a more centrist view on the very issues — race and criminal justice — that progressives assumed would rally voters of color to their side,” the Times reported.

In fact, the share of white Democrats who identify as “liberal” increased from the early 2000s by more than double compared to the share of black and Hispanic Democrats who identify as liberal, according to an analysis conducted by Gallup.

The analysis again suggests that black and Hispanic voters are more moderate than Democrats assume.

“Increased liberal identification has been particularly pronounced among non-Hispanic white Democrats, rising 20 percentage points from an average 34% in the early 2000s to 54% in the latest period. By contrast, Gallup trends show a nine-point rise in the percent liberal among Hispanic Democrats, from 29% to 38%, and an eight-point increase among black Democrats, from 25% to 33%,” Gallup explained.

