Hollywood Prepares For The Premiere Of Walt Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” LEGO News site Brickfanatics reported, earlier this weekend, that according to LEGO design director Jens Kronvold Frederiksen, Disney has requested a name change for Boba Fett’s ship, “Slave I,” though designers did not say specifically why.

“One of the new LEGO Star Wars sets revealed at LEGO CON is named a little differently than it has been in the past, with Disney helming the name change,” Brickfanatics reported . “LEGO Star Wars 75312 Boba Fett’s Starship might not carry the name that builders have recognized since its introduction in The Empire Strikes Back, ditching the Slave I moniker for a more generic title.”

Boba Fett first appeared in “The Empire Strikes Back,” the second installment (but fifth “episode) of the original Star Wars trilogy. After years of speculation, the Disney+ series, “The Mandalorian” revealed that Fett, who supposedly died in the next film, Return of the Jedi, in fact, lived through an ordeal on the planet Tatooine.

His ship, “Slave I” appears in both “The Empire Strikes Back” and “The Mandalorian,” and is likely to feature prominently in the character’s own eponymous series, “The Book of […]

