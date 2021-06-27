http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/eI3U6fodrP4/quentin-tarantino-has-considered-making-his-final-film-a-reservoir-dogs-reboot-2978815

Quentin Tarantino has doubled down on his claims that he will retire after his next movie, and revealed that he has considered making his swansong a Reservoir Dogs reboot.

The director has long promised that his tenth film will be his last, and recently reflected on the fact most director’s final films are “horrible”.

Appearing on Real Time with Bill Maher, Tarantino was asked whether he had considered going full circle with his final film, recreating his directorial debut with all the wisdom he’s picked up across his illustrious career since then.

Advertisement

“That’s kind of a ‘capture time in a moment’ kind of thing,” the director responded, though admitted that the thought had crossed his mind. “I won’t do it, internet,” he added. “But I considered it.”

Of his reasons for his imminent retirement, Tarantino added: “I know film history and from here on in, filmmakers do not get better.

“Don Siegel – if he had quit his career in 1979, when he did Escape from Alcatraz, what a final film! What a mic drop. But he dribbles away with two more other ones, he doesn’t mean it.”

Meanwhile, the filmmaker’s New Beverly Cinema reopened earlier this month (June 1). The 300-seat cinema opened in 1929 on Beverly Boulevard, LA and has been owned by Tarantino since 2007.

Advertisement

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director saved the cinema from redevelopment. It’s known for showing features on both 35mm and 16mm prints, after Tarantino also became head curator for the cinema in 2014.