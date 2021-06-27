https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/560431-romney-says-trumps-republicans-claims-that-election-was-rigged-a

Sen. Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyTrump hits Biden, Democrats in post-presidential return to rally stage Biden: ‘Not my intent’ to imply veto for bipartisan infrastructure package Sunday shows preview: Moderates, Biden reach deal on infrastructure; Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in prison MORE (R-Utah) said on Sunday that claims made by former President Trump Donald Trump‘QAnon shaman’ set to take competency exam in Colorado federal prison Trump hits Biden, Democrats in post-presidential return to rally stage Watchdog found EPA employees kept on payroll by Trump appointees after they were fired: report MORE and other Republicans about the 2020 election being rigged against the former New York real estate mogul to “a bit like WWF.”

The comparison to the sports entertainment organization, now known as the WWE, came after Romney was asked by CNN “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperBaltimore police chief calls for more ‘boots on the ground’ to handle crime wave Chuck Todd reluctant to ‘ban’ election deniers from ‘Meet the Press’ Police investigating death of TV anchor who uncovered Clinton tarmac meeting as suicide MORE about repeated claims made by Trump, and whether it impacts American democracy.

“Here in the U.S., there’s a growing recognition that this is a bit like WWF, that it’s entertaining, but it’s not real,” Romney said.

“And I know people want to say yeah, they believe in the big lie in some cases, but I think people recognize that it’s a lot of show and – and bombast, but it’s going nowhere. The election is over. It was, it was fair,” Romney continued.

Trump held his first post-presidential rally in Wellington, Ohio on Saturday evening where he repeated false claims that the 2020 election was rigged and called the last presidential election “the big lie.”

Romney worried that Trump’s claims, which have been echoed by many congressional Republicans, would “minimize the support for democracy” and send a negative signal to world.

“I can tell you that it is surely being used around the world to minimize the support for democracy. I mean there’s a battle going on in the world right now between the autocratic nations like China and Russia, and nations that believe in democracy,” Romney said.

“And if – if the autocratic nations can point to the United States, which is the birthplace really of this modern democracy, and can say look ‘They can’t even run an election there that’s not fraudulent, how can you possibly run it into your country?’ that obviously is, is having an impact on the cause of democracy and freedom around the world,” Romney added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

