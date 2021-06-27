https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/06/27/romney-shows-why-hes-perpetually-wrong-with-latest-comments-on-biden-trump-n403277
About The Author
Related Posts
Reporter Quietly Deletes Tweet Blaming Tucker Carlson for NY Mask Attack, This Might Be the Reason Why
May 4, 2021
Fox News Gets the Last Laugh Over CNN's Brian Stelter, and the Latest News Makes it Even More Hilarious
May 5, 2021
Biden Accidentally Makes Best Case Ever for Second Amendment in Speech Promoting Gun Control Initiatives
June 23, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy