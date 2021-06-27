http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Y4YsQSO5PRs/

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump’s claim the 2020 presidential election was rigged was fact-free entertainment, like wrestling.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Former President Trump had held a rally last night in Ohio targeted at a congressman, a Republican congressman who voted to impeach him. He kept pushing last night again the big lie that the 2020 election was rigged. This all comes as Arizona Republicans are completing their ridiculous partisan audit, and other states are saying they will do the same.”

He added, “Do these repeated lies about the election and whitewashing what happened January 6, do you think it undermines American democracy? If so, do you think more of your Republican colleagues need to speak out?”

Romney said, “Well, I do think it’s important for each better than to speak the truth and to make clear that the big lie is exactly that. I can tell you that it is surely being used around the world to minimize the support for democracy. There is a battle going on in the world right now between the nations like China and Russia and nations that believe in democracy. If the autocratic nations can point to the United States, which is the birthplace of this modern democracy, and can say, look, they can’t run an election there that is not fraudulent, how can you possibly run it in your country? That is, obviously, having an impact on cause of democracy and freedom around the world.”

He added, “I think, frankly, Jake, a growing recognition in the U.S. this is like WWF. That it’s entertaining, but it’s not real. I know people want to say, yeah, they believe in the big lie in some cases, but I think people recognize it’s a lot of show and bombast, but it’s going to nowhere. The election is over. It was fair. Look, the president was crying foul on election night and actually before election night, and the question is, what were his sources of information? Where did he hear that the election had been fraudulently carried out? Did he hear it from the Justice Department? No. Did he hear it from the intelligence community? No. Where did he hear it from? The My Pillow guy, Rudy Giuliani? It’s pretty clear the election was fair.”

